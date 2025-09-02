Emily Blunt makes big statement about 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Emily Blunt has expressed how she felt on retuning for the Devil Wears Prada 2.
The 42-year-old actress is all set to share screen with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci in the upcoming sequel of their 2006 classic film.
Directed by David Frankel, the new installment is going to reunite Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton and Nigel.
While speaking about the forthcoming movie, Blunt confessed, "I don't love wearing heels, so getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us."
However, she also admitted feeling “wild” on revisiting her iconic role.
The Oppenheimer star further opened that she never expected that the first movie will leave a strong mark on fans.
"When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life that it would have and the impact it would have on people”, she told Porter Magazine.
Emily further revealed that her husband, who is an actor and director, John Krasinski explained her that Devil Wears Prada works as a healer for people.
“They've watched this with their families 50, 60 times; they've watched it when their parents are sick; they've watched it when they're sad, when they've gone through a break-up”, she explained.
Backed by 20th Century Studios, Anne Hathaway starrer is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.
