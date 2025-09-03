‘The House of Guinness’ makers drop first trailer: watch

The House of Guinness streaming platform has released its first trailer ahead of the series premiere later this month.
The upcoming eight-episode series is written and created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
The logline of the series states, "Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."
The trailer begins with the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.
As the trailer proceeds the will of Benjamin Guinness is being narrated while its consequences impacting his children are featured in scenes of violence, gore and romance, setting up an epic story on the streets of Ireland.
The cast of House of Guinness includes Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket (née Guinness), and Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Guinness and many more.
The House of Guinness is set to release on September 25.
