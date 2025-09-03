‘Stranger Things’ makers share update on upcoming volume I of season finale

The Stranger Things co-creators hinted at the impact of the upcoming episodes of season five might have on the fans.

The makers revealed that the upcoming season finale will leaves shocked with one episode involving "the most logistically insane shoot" of the series.

Ross Duffer shared an Instagram post that featured an image of the title card for Stranger Things season five episodes three and four.

He wrote in the caption, "Chapters Three and Four: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume One is DONE."

He continued, "The Turnbow Trap" is the most classic Stranger Things-y episode of the season. It’s got all our favorite things. Directed by one of our idols Frank Darabont (Shawshank! Green Mile! Walking Dead!) — who literally came out of retirement for this. He crushed it, obviously."

"Sorcerer" is MASSIVE — as big as any finale we’ve ever done, and the most logistically insane shoot of our lives. We’re still recovering," he added.

According to Comic Book Resources, the upcoming season five will mark the debut of Linda Hamilton's Doctor Kay.

The official logline for Stranger Things Season 5 implies that Hamilton's character could very well be involved in the effort to track down Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven.

It states, "Our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

Stranger Things season five volume will be released on November 26.