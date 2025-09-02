Inside Netflix's exciting line up for September 2025

Get ready for an exciting month on Netflix with a diverse range of new releases. Here are some highlights:

TV Shows

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: The highly anticipated second part of Season 2 premieres on September 3, with Wednesday Addams recovering from a brutal defenestration.

aka Charlie Sheen: A documentary about Charlie Sheen's life and career, including his struggles and redemption, debuts on September 10.

Black Rabbit: A crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law as estranged siblings, set to premiere on September 18.

House of Guinness: A lavish period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, exploring the Guinness brewing family's drama and heartache, launches on September 25.

Alice in Borderland Season 3: The third season of the Japanese sci-fi thriller series, where two young people survive in a parallel Tokyo by competing in deadly games, premieres on September 25.

Live Sports

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: A highly anticipated boxing match between two of the world's greatest super middleweights, streaming live from Las Vegas on September 13.

Movies

Romantic Comedies: Classics like 10 Things I Hate About You, Sweet Home Alabama, and Knocked Up are added to the platform.

Action and Adventure: Movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Inside Man, and Sherlock Holmes are also included.

Other highlights

Billionaires' Bunker: A Spanish Netflix original series about a group of rich individuals escaping the threat of WW3 in an underground bunker.

Wayward: A dark thriller series about a school for "troubled" teens with dark secrets, starring Mae Martin and Toni Collette.

Full list of new releases

- 8 Mile

- A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1

- The Amazing Spider-Man

- The Amazing Spider-Man 2

- Billy Madison

- The Boy Next Door

- Boyz n the Hood

- Bram Stoker’s Dracula

- Bridesmaids

- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

- Chicken Run

- Dennis the Menace

- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

- Edge of Tomorrow

- Escape Room

- Good Advice

- The Four Seasons

- Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

- Hot Shots!

- Hot Shots! Part Deux

- Inglourious Basterds

- Inside Man

- Inside Man: Most Wanted

- Knocked Up

- LA LA Land

- The Land Before Time

- Liar Liar

- Limitless

- Long Shot

- Money Talks

- Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

- Paddington

- Phantom Thread

- Puss in Boots

- The Rookie (1990)

- The Running Man

- Shark Tale

- Sherlock Holmes

- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

- Shrek

- Shrek 2

- Shrek Forever After

- Shrek the Third

- Stand by Me

- We’re the Millers

- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

- Wednesday: Season 2, Part 2 (September 3)

- Countdown: Canelo v Crawford (September 4)

- Pokémon Concierge: Season 1, Part 2 (JP) (September 4)

- Inspector Zende (IN) (September 5)

- Love Con Revenge (September 5)

- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (JP) (September 7)

- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (September 8)

- Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO) (September 8)

- Daddy’s Home (September 9)

- Daddy’s Home 2 (September 9)

- Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You (September 9)

- Kiss or Die (JP) (September 9)

- aka Charlie Sheen (September 10)

- The Dead Girls (MX) (September 10)

- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5 (BR) (September 10)

- Love Is Blind: France (FR) (September 10)

- Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (September 13)

- Ancient Aliens: Season 11 (September 14)

- Call the Midwife: Series 14 (September 15)

- Nashville: Seasons 1-6 (September 15)

- S.W.A.T.: Season 8 (September 15)

- Black Rabbit (September 18)

- House of Guinness (GB) (September 25)

- Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (JP) (September 25)

- Wayward (CA) (September 25)