Inside Netflix's exciting line up for September 2025

Get ready for an exciting month on Netflix with a diverse range of new releases. Here are some highlights:
TV Shows
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: The highly anticipated second part of Season 2 premieres on September 3, with Wednesday Addams recovering from a brutal defenestration.
aka Charlie Sheen: A documentary about Charlie Sheen's life and career, including his struggles and redemption, debuts on September 10.
Black Rabbit: A crime drama starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law as estranged siblings, set to premiere on September 18.
House of Guinness: A lavish period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, exploring the Guinness brewing family's drama and heartache, launches on September 25.
Alice in Borderland Season 3: The third season of the Japanese sci-fi thriller series, where two young people survive in a parallel Tokyo by competing in deadly games, premieres on September 25.
Live Sports
Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford: A highly anticipated boxing match between two of the world's greatest super middleweights, streaming live from Las Vegas on September 13.
Movies
Romantic Comedies: Classics like 10 Things I Hate About You, Sweet Home Alabama, and Knocked Up are added to the platform.
Action and Adventure: Movies like Edge of Tomorrow, Inside Man, and Sherlock Holmes are also included.
Other highlights
Billionaires' Bunker: A Spanish Netflix original series about a group of rich individuals escaping the threat of WW3 in an underground bunker.
Wayward: A dark thriller series about a school for "troubled" teens with dark secrets, starring Mae Martin and Toni Collette.
Full list of new releases
- 8 Mile
- A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Billy Madison
- The Boy Next Door
- Boyz n the Hood
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Bridesmaids
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chicken Run
- Dennis the Menace
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Escape Room
- Good Advice
- The Four Seasons
- Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
- Hot Shots!
- Hot Shots! Part Deux
- Inglourious Basterds
- Inside Man
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- Knocked Up
- LA LA Land
- The Land Before Time
- Liar Liar
- Limitless
- Long Shot
- Money Talks
- Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5
- Paddington
- Phantom Thread
- Puss in Boots
- The Rookie (1990)
- The Running Man
- Shark Tale
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third
- Stand by Me
- We’re the Millers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Wednesday: Season 2, Part 2 (September 3)
- Countdown: Canelo v Crawford (September 4)
- Pokémon Concierge: Season 1, Part 2 (JP) (September 4)
- Inspector Zende (IN) (September 5)
- Love Con Revenge (September 5)
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (JP) (September 7)
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (September 8)
- Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 (CO) (September 8)
- Daddy’s Home (September 9)
- Daddy’s Home 2 (September 9)
- Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You (September 9)
- Kiss or Die (JP) (September 9)
- aka Charlie Sheen (September 10)
- The Dead Girls (MX) (September 10)
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5 (BR) (September 10)
- Love Is Blind: France (FR) (September 10)
- Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (September 13)
- Ancient Aliens: Season 11 (September 14)
- Call the Midwife: Series 14 (September 15)
- Nashville: Seasons 1-6 (September 15)
- S.W.A.T.: Season 8 (September 15)
- Black Rabbit (September 18)
- House of Guinness (GB) (September 25)
- Alice in Borderland: Season 3 (JP) (September 25)
- Wayward (CA) (September 25)
