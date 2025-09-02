Lady Gaga fans react to singer’s first look of 'Wednesday' Season 2 character

Lady Gaga’s fans are in for surprise after Netflix unveiled a first look of the singer as a mysterious character in Wednesday Season 2.

The songstress looked uncanny in the photo with “Thing” – the disembodied, personified hand, on her shoulder.

“A vision in venom. Here's your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood,” read the X account for the hit Netflix series ahead of part two's premiere on September 3.

It is pertinent to mention that the details have not been revealed as of yet about her role in the new season.

However, it is highly likely that Gaga will be playing a Nevermore Academy teacher, who Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday Addams will certainly encounter.

Interestingly, Gaga also debuted a new song for the new season, titled The Dead Dance.

The singer’s fans shared reaction to the first look as most of them expressed their excitement towards her appearance in the show.

“MOTHER HAS ARRIVED,” wrote first user as they reshared the post on X.

Another person remarked, “'Mother is coming for her 2nd Emmy for outstanding guest actress.”

Some fans also appreciated her look as one said, “QUEEN SHE LOOKS SO GOODDDD.”

Meanwhile, Gaga is ready to make her long-awaited return to the MTV VMAs stage in the days to come as well as make a cameo in the second act of Wednesday's new season.

The singer will join the lineup including Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Tate McRae and J Balvin among many more.

For the unversed, the MTV Video Music Awards will be held on September 7 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.