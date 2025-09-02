Selena Gomez takes next step with Benny Blanco as wedding plans unfold

Selena Gomez opens up about exciting new chapter

Selena Gomez is offering an inside glimpse into her love life with Benny Blanco as the couple nears their wedding.

The Love On hitmaker, who recently opened up about this exciting new chapter, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring various wedding preparations.

The post included several photos of the couple, along with others featuring her friends.

In the caption, she simply wrote, “Lake life.”

This comes hot on the heels of an earlier post about her wedding preparations, showcasing celebrations that featured Selena as the bride-to-be.

Her post quickly garnered attention, as fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section to share their heartfelt reactions.

Rare Beauty’s official account commented, “So excited for this next chapter in your life.”

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev chimed in with, “Yesssssss,” while Camila Cabello reacted with several heart-eyes emojis.

Currently, Selenators are over the moon after learning about Gomez’s next milestone and are already anticipating her bridal look.

While other details remain under wraps, Selena has yet to share her official wedding schedule.