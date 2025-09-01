Warwick Davis returns as Flitwick to cast spell on new Harry Potter series

Warwick Davis is returning to the wizarding world as Professor Filius Flitwick.

On Monday, September 1, Warner Bros announced that the actor, who plays the Charms professor and Head of Ravenclaw House at Hogwarts, has joined the new Harry Potter TV series, which is an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved book series.

"The HBO Original Harry Potter television series today announced the return of Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series," a press release read, per People.

The British actor’s addition to the all new cast of the upcoming series made him the first original film star who has been confirmed to be featuring in the HBO series.

Davis, 55, appeared in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, which began with 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Though Flitwick was not necessarily a top-tier fan-favourite character like Harry, Hermione, Snape, or Dumbledore, he was definitely a well-liked and fondly remembered supporting character in the Harry Potter series.

He played a key role in teaching Harry and others useful spells, including the most memorable when Hermione mastered "Wingardium Leviosa" in Philosopher’s Stone.