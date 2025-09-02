Emily Blunt opens up about filming experience of ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Emily Blunt opens up about her filming experience on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Emily Blunt, who starred as Emily Charlton in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, returned to the set for its sequel after a decade.

The Oscar nominee reunited with former co-stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci .

Despite the photos and videos from set going viral every day, the Oppenheimer actress shared what it is like filming the sequel.

"Wild. I’ll say that," she told the Porter. "When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life it would have, this is people’s nostalgia bank."

The Fall Guy star continued, "They’ve watched it 50, 60 times – through breakups, when their parents are sick. That’s what we all feel, every day: holy sh*t."

Blunt further shared what is like working with her now brother-in-law Tucci, who married her sister Felicity Blunt soon after the release of original film.

"It has deep emotional roots for a lot of us," she said.

However, she admitted that her brother-in-laws cooking habits are a challenge for her in maintaining her Prada diet.

"He's not good for your Devil Wears Prada diet, though, because he’s cooking pasta and making me drink martinis with him every night," explained Blunt.

Previously, Variety revealed that the plot of the new Devil Wears Prada film would see Miranda Priestley encountering some of the real-life struggles faced by the print industry today, with Emily’s character having risen up the ranks to become a powerful executive for a luxury brand which has advertising money that her one-time boss is hoping to get her hands on.

The Devil Wears Prada is set to release on May 1, 2026.