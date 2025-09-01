‘Stranger Things’ stars weigh in on Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘tradwife’ life

‘Stranger Things’ stars weighs in on Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘trad wife’ life

Millie Bobby Brown after years of being in spotlight due to her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has now embraced a new chapter in her life at the age of 21.

The actress and her husband Jack Bongiovi, shocked the world last week when they announced that they have adopted a baby girl.

The big news came just over a year after the couple tied the knot and moved into a farm in rural Georgia with more than 30 dogs, goats and a donkey named Bernard.

Given her recent transition, many critics duped her as a 'trad wife', short for traditional wife, a woman who chooses a life style based on traditional gender roles.

Stranger Things co-stars Alexei Afonin and Chantell D. Christopher, shared their take on the actress’ choices.

"She’s going to be a wonderful mother," remarked Chantell told Page Six.

However, Afonin thinks that living on a farm is a temporary phase in the Damsel star’s life.

"I’m afraid it might be a phase," he said. “When you put so much work into [a role] and you know you connected to the character, you know you did it well and people are clapping, you feel like you’re at the centre of the universe.”

He continued, “What do you get on the farm? Looking at the blue sky and the perfect clouds that’s nice and that’s all there is. Getting an award for so much hard work that you did, that’s a high.”

Previously, the Enola Holmes actress in an appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, and told host Alex Cooper that she cooks dinner for herself and Jake "every night."

"I love my job, I love being untraditional and unconventional in so many ways."

Brown is set to grace the TV screens for Stranger Things, as its Volume one will be released on November 26.