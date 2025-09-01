Frank Grillo gives verdict on Marvel vs D.C.: ‘It’s a little scary’

Frank Grillo compares Marvel vs DC reveals which one is his top choice

Frank Grillo is one of the few actors who has experience of working with both Marvel and D.C. Studios.

The 60-year-old actor, who starred as Rick Flag Sr. in DCU and Brock Rumlow in Marvel, expressed his thoughts of the major differences between two franchises.

"It's different," he opened up about his experience to People Magazine. "It’s not organised in the same way."

He explained, "[DC] is really like all the scripts are in front of you and you kind of have a real secure handle on what's happening."

Meanwhile, Marvel has an unpredictable process. "There's nothing wrong with it, but [Marvel] was a little fly by the seat of your pants.”

He noted that while Marvel was “done very well” it can be daunting to some actors who don’t know what is in store for their characters.

“For me, it's a little scary to do it that way,” Grillo admitted.

However, despite the differences, there are few similarities between his two characters from both sides. Both are soldiers and are fighting for what they believe in.

Given the nature of his characters, Grillo had an intense fight scene with Chris Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier for Marvel and with John Cena’s Peacemaker in the D.C. show’s second season.

When asked which one was the better fight he joked, "I had no problem beating the crap out of either one of them."

Grillo is currently starring in Peacemaker season two which airs weekly on Thursday on HBO Max.