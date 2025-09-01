Noah Wyle reflects on first Emmy nomination in 26 years

Noah Wyle got nominated for ‘The Pitt’

Noah Wyle is feeling grateful and reflective after receiving two Emmy nominations for his work on HBO Max’s The Pitt.

The 54-year-old actor, who stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the medical drama, admitted the recognition carries a special meaning at this stage of his career.

"I'm a little different when it hits. It's hitting an older man, that's for sure," Wyle shared at the HBO Max Nominee Celebration in Hollywood on Aug. 17.

"And one who's been around now for 30 years and done a lot of different things and has sort of ... I'm overwhelmed by this."

The nominations include Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series, where Wyle is recognized as an executive producer. He acknowledged that after so many years, he had stopped expecting this kind of career spotlight.

"I gave up hope that this was going to be something that my career was going to be part of again, that this focus would be on my work. It's really amazing," he said.

Wyle last earned Emmy recognition more than two decades ago for his role as Dr. John Carter on ER, receiving five nominations for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series between 1995 and 1999.

Looking back, he credits producer John Wells, who worked with him on both ER and The Pitt, for being a guiding force in his career.

"I go back to giving all the credit to John Wells, who's the true godfather of [ER and The Pitt] and has been the sort of mentor figure to me over two of the most rewarding creative experiences of my life," Wyle said.

"Anything that I'm doing on this is to please him and to stay under his protective umbrella for as long as I possibly can."

As The Pitt finds a new audience, Wyle says stepping into the role of “the elder statesman” on the show has been an unexpected but fulfilling experience.

"You don't really expect that to happen, but it happened and now I'm watching this wonderful generation of young talent," he said. "It's their moment in the sun. It's even more sweet."

The show’s debut season, which follows the fast-paced world of a Pittsburgh trauma emergency room, earned 13 Emmy nominations in total. Following the announcement, Wyle expressed pride in the recognition being spread across all departments, noting that it reflects the collective effort of the cast and crew.

"A heartfelt congrats to all my fellow nominees. I’m humbled and grateful," he added.

The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max, with season two set to premiere in January.