Jude Law reflects on playing Vladimir Putin in the upcoming movie

Jude Law has recently opened up about playing controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming political thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin.

While speaking at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival press conference on August 31, the actor shared that he did not fear him.

“I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions,” said the 52-year-old.

Jude stated, “I felt confident, in the hands of Olivier Assayas and the script, that this story was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration.”

The Holiday actor pointed out that they “were looking for controversy for controversy’s sake”.

“It’s a character in a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone,” explained Jude who appeared alongside director and costars Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge and Jeffrey Wright.

Earlier in January, the Talented Mr. Ripley actor reportedly confirmed his casting in an interview with Deadline.

The Wizard of the Kremlin will see Jude in a supporting role and follow Putin “at the beginning of his governing career”.

Jude added that he hadn't “really started work on the film yet,” as he clarified, “I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, ’Oh Christ, what have I said?’”

"That’s often how I feel whilst I say yes… I was going, ’Oh God, how am I going to do this?’ But anyway, that’s for me to sort out,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the official release date for The Wizard of the Kremlin, which is based on Giuliano da Empoli's 2023 book of the same name, has not yet been announced.