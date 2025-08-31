Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper keeps in touch with co-stars after series finale

Tom Hopper makes 'surprising' revelation about 'The Umbrella Academy' actors

Tom Hopper recently opened up about his “close” bond with The Umbrella Academy co-stars while promoting his new series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The 40-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his role as Luther Hargreeves in the Netflix comedy-drama, shared that the cast continues to share a strong connection.

During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE on Monday, August 4, at the New York premiere of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Hopper said, “I just saw David Cataneda like a few days ago. Yeah, we went and met up for steak in Manhattan here. It’s great to catch up with him. I text Robert Sheehan all the time. I’m always in touch with Emmy [Raver-Lampman]. We had something special on that show.”

The Umbrella Academy – starring Hopper, Castaneda, Sheehan, Rave-Lampman, Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Ritu Arya – concluded with its fourth and final season in August 2024.

Later in the interview, the Black Sails alum reflected on the camaraderie of his new project.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “I feel so lucky that the shows that I’ve been a part of – and now moving on to this one and being able to create those kind of friendships again … I feel like I’ve got another family of people that I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so lucky to have this.’ Yeah, it’s great.”

For the unversed, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premiered on Wednesday, August 27.