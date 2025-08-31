'Harry Potter' director finally breaks silence on original cast reunion

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has finally broken silence on the possible reunion of the original cast.

Columbus, who directed the first two HP movies: The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber Of Secrets, has ended the hopes of the cast reunion in the future because of the controversy surrounding the book’s author, JK Rowling.

When asked about his plans for a movie adaptation of the stage show Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, the Home Alone movie-maker responded, “It's never going to happen with all that political stuff.”

For the unversed, Rowling lately made headlines for her outspoken views on transgender issues.

While talking about the author, Columbus told The Times, “Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible.”

“I haven't spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her,” continued the 66-year-old movie-maker.

The Gremlins director however mentioned that he “keeps very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe and I just spoke to him a few days ago”.

“I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast,” added Columbus.

Meanwhile, the director is currently busy promoting his new movie, which is an adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling mystery series The Thursday Murder Club.

The movie, starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, is already running on Netflix now.