Jensen Ackles makes shocking revelation about ‘Deadpool’ movie

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has recently confessed he was first approached for the Deadpool role before Ryan Reynolds was cast in the movie.

The American actor, who lately attended a Supernatural event, revealed that there was “definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about”.

“I wasn’t available, so the train just kind of stopped there,” shared the 47-year-old.

Jensen explained, “But, had I been available, I would’ve had to, you know, jump through the studio hoops and jump through the, you know, producer hoops and stuff.”

However, the Smallville actor pointed out that it was “probably a good thing because my ex-girlfriend [Morena Baccarin, who played Deadpool's love interest] was on there and so that probably would have been awkward, so it probably worked out for the best”.

“I think that whole cast was amazing,” continued Jensen.

Interestingly, The Winchesters actor mentioned that he probably would’ve “messed that up for a lot of people had I been a part of it, so probably best I didn’t. But that would’ve been cool”.

Meanwhile, Jensen added that Ryan’s Deadpool is a movie that he “really, really” likes.

The actor admitted that the after watching this movie, he’s reminded of how much fun it could have been to play the character every time he watches Ryan performing it.