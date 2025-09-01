Disney announces new animated magical adventure

The Walt Disney animation studios resealed the title of their upcoming original film, Hexed.

During the D23 event, Jared Bush, revealed that Josie Trinidad (Zootopia) Jason Hand (Moana 2) are set to direct the film, while Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones will serve as producers.

The studio’s Instagram account posted a reel with the caption, "Coming to theatres in Fall 2026, Disney’s #Hexed is an all-new original film that follows an awkward teenage boy and his Type - A mom, who discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down. #DestinationD23"

Also revealed at D23 was new additions to the cast of Zootopia 2. Bush, who directs the film along with Byron Howard, introduced Yvette Nicole Brown onstage, who will be playing the Bearoness and EMT Otter.

Also cast in the follow-up to the 2016 animated film is Patrick Warburton, who will lend his voice as Mayor Winddancer.

Synopsis of Zootopia 2, states, "Rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down."

"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," it adds.

Zootopia 2 is slated for release on November 26, 2025.