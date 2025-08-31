‘Bugonia’ star Emma Stone reveals how she balances fame and family

Bugonia star Emma Stone has recently revealed how she balances fame and family at the Venice Film Festival.

The La La Land actress, who shares one daughter with Dave McCary, shared how she keeps her life private away from spotlight.

“I think everyone sort of deals with that now,” began the 36-year-old as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Emma continued, “We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me.”

“Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here,” stated the Poor Things actress.

Emma explained that there’s the “person who comes here and then there’s the person who I am with my friends and family”.

“They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane,” remarked the Cruella star.

Her comments came after she joked about being an alien while discussing Yorgos Lanthimos directed movie.

When asked about her belief on “ultimate intelligence looking upon us and maybe saving our lives” at the press conference, Emma finally set her record straight.

“I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is [astronomer] Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is,” mentioned the Superbad actress.

Emma noted that Carl “very deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe is a pretty narcissistic thing”.

Therefore, the actress added, “I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!”