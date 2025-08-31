James Gunn addresses the return of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller series

James Gunn has recently opened up about the return of Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller show.

The Suicide Squad director shared that he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran are still working on the Amanda Waller show while speaking to PEOPLE at DCU’s Peacemaker season two premiere in New York City earlier this month.

“We're working on it, so we'll see what happens,” said the 59-year-old.

James continued, “Some things have moved faster than others. Waller's not been the fastest.”

However, the Superman movie-maker added, “I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again.”

In a now-deleted X post, James also reflected on her decision to release Peacemaker’s second season ahead of the Waller show.

“Unlike most studios, we’ll never start production on a process if the script isn’t finished. Quality is the utmost priority,” continued the Guardians of the Galaxy director.

Meanwhile, James revealed to PEOPLE at the premiere that the second season reflected on the character’s journey.

The director reportedly shifted from “coming to terms” with the demons that shaped him season one to “finally confronting them head-on”.

James explained that it’s better to continue Peacemaker’s story from the previous DCEU, noting that all it took was “a couple of minor permutations and fine, we’re in DCU all good and dandy”.

Meanwhile, the movie-maker’s next DCU projects include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns.