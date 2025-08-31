Olivia Cooke promises daring bold twists in ‘House of Dragon’ S3 story

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower in the House of Dragon, teased about what to expect from the upcoming season three.

The House of Dragons is the prequel to Games of Thrones based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

In an interview with Collider, the Ready Player One star said, "Well, I think I can say for the show that it is, you know, it starts off with a bang. The first two eps were essentially supposed to be our finale last year."

She added, "So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy. It’s bigger and more ferocious than ever before, I think is what I can say."

Previously, when season two ended featuring shocking betrayals and one unforgettable dragon battle at Rook's Rest, it was also criticized for being light on action. The finale was unable to deliver the large-scale war that fans expected.

Now with Cooke confirming that the opening two episodes of Season 3 were originally designed as Season 2's finale, the show seems ready to correct that course.

The House of Dragon season three is set to premiere on HBO Max somewhere in 2026.