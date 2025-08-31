Ben Affleck treats himself to makeover after 53rd birthday

Ben Affleck has kicked off a new era with a fresh look just weeks after celebrating his 53rd birthday.

The Accountant star seemingly left behind a chapter of personal challenges and his longtime beard as he debuted a clean-shaven face after sporting the stubble for over a year.

On Thursday, August 28, the two-time Academy Awards winner was spotted driving through Los Angeles, dressed in a light gray suit and crisp white shirt.

The sighting marked the first time Jennifer Lopez’s ex has been seen without his signature beard since August 2024.

The timing of the grooming has raised eyebrows, as it comes after a whirlwind year in Affleck’s life, including his headline-making split from J.Lo.

The dramatic transformation could be dubbed as a symbolic reset to leave the past (and the beard) behind.

Since the split, the Gone Girl actor has been staying focused on work and spending time with his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 56, seems to be embracing her own new chapter, including celebrating single life with bold fashion, ab-baring selfies, and high-energy performances on her Up All Night tour.

The On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce just days after Affleck’s 52nd birthday in August 2024, the date that would’ve marked their second wedding anniversary.

Since then, the Enough actress has been open about her healing journey, often posting about rediscovering herself and regaining her spark post-breakup.