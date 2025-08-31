Christian Bale was hesitant to pass the baton of 'Batman' to Ben Affleck?

Robert Pattinson to play DC superhero in Matt Reeves 'The Batman Part II'

Christian Bale has unveiled how he felt when he found out that Ben Affleck is going to take over his iconic role as Batman.

The 51-year-old is globally acclaimed for his spectacular depiction of the DC superhero in Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

After him, Affleck was signed on to play the titular role in the 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Bale opened that when he found out that the Accountant star is going to be the new Batman, he felt “jealous.”

He told Empire magazine, “When I heard there was someone else doing it, there was a moment where I just stopped and stared into nothing for half an hour.”

But Christian soon realized that it he was 40 and it’s time to move one.

He confessed, “The fact that I’m jealous of someone else playing Batman … I think I should have gotten over it by now.”

The Mechinist actor, however, was tempted to do another Batman movie, but he eventually passed the baton to Ben, with whom he didn’t speak, but sent an email to give him tips on playing Bruce Wayne.

“I haven’t spoken with Ben, but I emailed him offering bits of advice that I learned the hard way. I would imagine he is doing everything he can to avoid anything that I did,” said Bale.

At present, Twilight star Robert Pattinson is playing titular role in Matt Reeves’ Batman movies.