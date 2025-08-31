Matt Smith reflects on playing ‘Doctor Who’ role as highlight of his career

Matt Smith weighed in on his memorable role of Doctor Who, and why it remains one of his most beloved character.

Smith played the Eleventh Doctor who from 2010 to 2013. His performance earned him global acclamation.

In a conversation with his Last Night in Soho co-star Anya Taylor-Joy for Interview Magazine, Matt said he enjoyed the creative freedom that came with playing such a unique character.

"Yeah, I loved playing Doctor Who," said The House of Dragon star. "What's amazing about him, or her, they, is he can go from A to Z and miss out every other f**king letter because he's a f**king 900-year-old alien, and he's seen everything, done everything."

He continued, "That show gives you permission to be eccentric because he's truly an alien in a human world."

The actor, who has built a diverse career on-stage and on-screen, went on compare his character with his iconic role of Prince Phillip in The Crown.

"I loved playing Prince Philip because he's a bit like Doctor, he's a total outsider who just does what the f**k he wants," he told Anya, adding that playing a real-life person was "interesting".

Matt added, "It's not an impersonation; it's about dialling down to the essence of their energy."

Talking about the values and experience he has in-generally gained from every role, Matt explained, "There's so much stuff that comes under your nose and you go, 'Oh, should I've done that?' But the things you say yes to aren't the things you regret, because eventually it's the experience that counts."

According to Reuters, Matt is currently confirmed to join Star Wars universe standalone film, Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy.

The Star Wars: Starfighter is slated for release on May 28, 2027.