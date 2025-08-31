Dakota Johnson opens up about her 'worst experience' in acting career

Dakota Johnson recently collaborated with Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal in 'Materialists'

Dakota Johnson has made a bold confession about one of her most popular projects she starred in.

The 35-year-old, who recently collaborated in a romantic comedy film Materialists with Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, shared her worst experience in life.

For the unversed, the Fifty Shades of Grey famed actress featured in the finale season of renowned American sitcom, The Office.

Dakota confessed filming the show was “the worst time of [her] life.” However, she also admitted that she “loved that show so much.”

The Splitsville star shows up as an accountant named Dakota in the two-part finale of the TV series.

While speaking at the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the American actress revealed that when she was offered to be a part of the series finale, she immediately said "yes" thinking that she would show up for like "half a day.”

“I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f****** show”, added The Social Network star.

Moreover, the other reason why Dakota didn’t like being on the sets was when she joined the show, the rest of the cast members had already been together for 10 years.

“There were weird dynamics, and I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ and no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a f**k,” she explained.

Dakota replaced Kavin Malone in The Office.