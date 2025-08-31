Kim Novak voices major concern about Sydney Sweeney’s biopic

Kim Novak has recently expressed her concerns over Sydney Sweeney’s forthcoming biopic, Scandalous.

The Vertigo star opened up that she’s not happy with the movie’s title as the story focuses on her controversial romance with singer Sammy Davis Jr. in the late 1950s.

“I don't think the relationship was scandalous,” said the 92-year-old in a new interview with The Guardian.

Kim clarified that Sammy is “somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look”.

The Boys’ Night Out actress believed that the upcoming movie might lessen her relationship with Sammy to “simple lust”.

“I'm concerned they're going to make it all sexual reasons,” stated Kim while speaking up about the biopic’s depiction of the former couple.

For the unversed, Sammy’s romance with Kim sparked controversy because of racism back in 1957.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court reportedly legalized interracial marriage in 1967.

Meanwhile, Kim will earn a lifetime achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1.

For this purpose, a documentary about her life, Kim Novak's Vertigo, will premiere on the same day.

Sharing her thoughts, Kim told The Guardian that she described the movie’s title as a “full circle moment”.

“It's incredible to feel appreciated and to receive this gift before the end of my life,” she continued.

The American retired actress and painter added, “I think I'm being honoured as much for being authentic as for my acting. It has sort of come full circle.”