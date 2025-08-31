Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts share sweet moment amid standing ovation

Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield shared a heartwarming moment while they were basking in the thunderous six-minute standing ovation.
Over the weekend, Luca Guadagnino’s film After the Hunt, starring Roberts, Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, received a warm reception and high praise at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
While the cast and crew of the new film were met with well-deserved applause, Roberts, who plays a troubled professor in the film, grew emotional, wiping away tears and blowing kisses to the crowd as the clapping continued.
She embraced the director and co-stars Garfield, 42, and Edebiri, who was also visibly moved.
In one fan-captured video, the Spider-Man star is seen gently rubbing the 57-year-old actress’ back and patting her during a hug, before turning to the crowd and encouraging even more applause.
The Social Network actor was also seen taking selfies with the fans while sporting a sharp blue suit and freshly-shaven look.
At the red carpet of the After the Hunt premiere, Garfield sported his longest tousled hairstyle in a while and was supported by his girlfriend Monica Barbaro.
As for Roberts, she donned a dark-hued, floor length patterned Atelier Versace gown and was later joined by her husband Danny Moder during their water taxi ride.
