Marvel reveals updated version of 'Avengers: Doomsday' logo at Destination D23

Robert Downey Jr to play 'Doctor Doom' in new MCU movie

Avengers: Doomsday director Joe and Anthony Russo gave fans a sneak peek of the new film.

Yesterday on August 30, Russo brothers took some time out from their busy schedules to share small teasers of the upcoming film at the Destination D23 event.

They not just shared glimpses of the movie, but also revealed a new logo, which did not have major changes rather it was just a reprinting of the old one.

However, the new logo does have some stylistic changes worth mentioning.

Firstly, the font has been changed, especially for the word “Doomsday”. It seems that the makers are trying to put in extra emphasis on the term.

Not just that, the spacing between the letters is spread out and the lines above and below Doomsday are more highlighted.

The director also recorded a video message for the fans in which they mentioned that the new action sci-fi is “bigger than anything they have ever done.”

Russo brother said, "Hi D23 members, this is Joe and Anthony Russo. Right now, we are in London shooting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us.”

“It is bigger than anything we have ever done. We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU."

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to bring in Robert Downey Jr. as antagonist “Doctor Doom.”