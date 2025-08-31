'Doctor Who' star breaks silence on his casting as Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series

John Lithgow, Nick Frost to play Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid in HBO series

Harry Potter series, backed by HBO, has created a stir among the fans ever since the project has been announced.

However, the casting for the reboot version has been disclosed now including the three main protagonists. Harry, Ron Weasley and

Dominic McLaughlin is set to play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is going to portray Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Meanwhile, Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow and Nick Frost have been cast as Professor Severus Snape, Albus Dumbledore and Rubeus Hagrid.

The one character is however kept a mystery, and it is none other than the villain, Lord Voldemort.

Many names have been attached to the role, who are allegedly going to play the antagonist, and the most popular name is that of House of Dragon star Matt Smith.

Smith has finally cleared the rumours about him playing Voldemort.

In an interview with TODAY, he added, "Can anyone play [Voldemort] after Ralph? He was so good.”

“I think following in the footsteps of the great Ralph Fiennes is a very difficult mantle for someone. So good luck, whoever it is. It ain’t gonna be me”, said the Caught Stealing actor.

Harry Potter TV series is expected to air on HBO in the early 2027.