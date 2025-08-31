'Frankenstein' director clarifies real intent behind making his latest movie

'Frankenstein' director clarifies real intent behind making this new movie

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro has recently set the record straight on his latest movie

The 60-year-old movie-maker opened up that his movie is not a warning story about artificial intelligence amid its rising popularity.

While speaking at the Venice Film Festival press conference on August 30, del Toro pointed out that he never aimed for his movie to be a “metaphor for AI”. This movie is all about “humanity”.

“It’s not intended as a metaphor for AI,” said the 60-year-old while discussing the topic, Frankenstein being about the rise of AI.

Del Toro noted, “We live in a time of terror and intimidation, certainly.”

“And there’s no more urgent task than to remain, in a time where everything is pushing towards a bipolar, understanding of our humanity,” continued the director.

He explained that the movie “tries to show imperfect characters and the right we have to remain imperfect,” and “the right we have to understand each other under the most oppressive circumstances”.

The movie-maker revealed that something that’s concerning for him more than AI is stupidity.

“I’m not afraid of artificial intelligence. I’m afraid of natural stupidity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Frankenstein movie is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s book of the same name published in 1931

In del Toro’s version, Jacob Elordi plays the creature locked in a deadly feud with his creator (Isaac).

The director revealed that he’s been “following the creature” since he was a kid.

“I waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions, both creatively in terms of achieving the scope to make it different, and to make it at a scale that you could reconstruct the whole world,” he stated.

After completing the movie, de Toro quipped, “I’m in postpartum depression.”