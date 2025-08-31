Meghan Trainor gets candid about sending son Riley to school for first time

Meghan Trainor's older son, Riley, is heading to school for the first time, but his mother admits she is not quite thrilled about it.

Riley, whom Meghan shares with Daryl Sabara, turned four years old earlier this year and is now looking forward to go to school.

However, in conversation with People magazine at an event at New York City for State Farm, Meghan said, "He's about to start his first year, and I will be obliterated."

Explaining why she is anxious about the milestone, the NO singer explained, "I brought him to camp for the first time ever and wanted to just evaporate.

"I hated every moment of it. I cried, and not like a sad I was like, 'I hate this,' so school's going to be tough for me, but he loves it."

The Made You Look crooner joked that she might that kind of mom who frequently pulls her son out of school for family events.

“‘I'm so sorry, we have another family event,' she said with a laugh. "I hope they're cool with that."

Meghan also revealed that her reaction generates from her own struggle with "bad school anxiety" growing up.

"It's not fair to do," she says of how she sometimes places that feeling of anxiousness on Riley. "I'm like, 'They're going to hate it,' And [someone] is like, 'What if they don't? What if it's just a you thing?' He's excited. He has a cute uniform and everything."

Although Meghan hasn't revealed ay date from when Riley be joining the school, but it is expected that he will start going to school around late summer or early fall.