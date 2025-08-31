Jacob Elordi reveals childhood fascination with 'Frankenstein' at Venice Film Festival

Jacob Elordi is opening up about his unexpected transformation into Frankenstein’s monster at the Venice Film Festival.
The 28-year-old actor, who recently garnered attention for his role in the horror film Frankenstein, offered an inside glimpse into the making of the film.
During an exclusive appearance with director Guillermo del Toro and co-stars Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz at the film festival on Saturday, August 30, Elordi shared that the creature is more like him than his actual self.
He also revealed that he has been fascinated by the character since childhood, after first watching Boris Karloff’s portrayal in the original 1931 film.
According to Deadline, he said, "I always waited for the movie to be done in the right conditions—both creatively, in terms of achieving the scope that it needed for me to make it different, to make it at a scale where you could reconstruct the whole world."
In addition, he said he felt he stepped into the character’s shoes naturally and convincingly, without any doubts or inconsistencies.
Elordi also revealed that he underwent a 10-hour makeup procedure to fully embody the character.
