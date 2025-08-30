Pete Davidson to completely get rid of tattoos before welcoming first baby?

Pete Davidson shared an update on his tattoo removal journey as he prepares to welcome his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

On Friday, August 29, the pregnant model shared photos of herself and the Saturday Night Live alum enjoying some quality time together by the beach.

The Instagram post featured the 31-year-old comedian shirtless during the weekend getaway with the tattoos on his chest and arms appear to be significantly faded.

"Coupla silly geese on vacashon," Hewitt, 29, captioned the sweet post, including a selfie in which she held her bump and posed in a swimsuit while the Dog Man vocal star kissed her on the forehead.

The latest photos showcased Davidson’s tattooed body, which still has plenty of inks to be rmemoved. In comparison to the ones that are already fading, there are numerous tattoos that are vibrant.

Previously, the King of Staten Island star revealed that he is currently undergoing the process of removing his extensive collection of 200 tattoos amid his journey with sobriety.

"So I’m just removing them and starting fresh, because that’s what I think works best for me and for my brain," he told Variety in April.

While the Bupkis actor is moving full speed ahead on his journey to remove his tattoos, he may not be able to completely erase them before his baby is born.

He shared in an interview that the removal process is expected to take another 10 years, with the goal of being tattoo-free by the time he's 40.

Davidson began the process in 2020 and now fits the sessions around his work commitments, as each tattoo requires multiple sessions and significant healing time.