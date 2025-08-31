‘The Aristocats’ live action shelved by Disney

The Aristocats live-action remake got halted by Disney for the third time.

The feline film, which was originally set to be directed by Ahmir Questlove Thompson, continuing the streak of Disney’s live-action reimagined projects, got shelved.

In an interview with Score: The Podcast, Thompson revealed that the project had been scrapped by Disney.

"I would have loved to do [The Aristocats], but there’s over 20 projects that I could get to do," said Thompson.

Sharing the reason why it will not be happening, he said "Once Disney had their third president, usually when a new administration comes in, no matter what they’re going to reshuffle."

Questlove noted that it was "the third time in which a new administration came in" and explained his vision for The Aristocats adaptation. He said that he had presented “some of the music examples” and some of the teammates who would be working with him.

However, another administration reshuffled due to which Questlove admitted, "Maybe this isn’t meant for me."

The Aristocats tells the story of Duchess and her family of three kittens, who find themselves kidnapped by their butler as a way to get their inheritance. When the cats are abandoned in the countryside far away from their homes, the cats meet Thomas O’Malley, a street cat who decides to help them find their way back to the heart of Paris.