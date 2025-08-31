Jenny Han speaks out over backlash to ‘TSITP’ latest episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty author, Jenny Han broke silence on criticism over episode eight of the hit series.

The TV series based on love triangle, including brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), has almost reached its end.

During the most recent episode which aired on August 27, the viewers witnessed Belly and Jeremiah’s engagement officially ending and Belly buying ticket from Boston Logan airport to Paris.

However, just before she is headed towards the plane, she looks over the waiting area where she sees Conrad, who declared his love for her two days before her wedding day, waiting to board a plane back to California.

Fans on social media noticed a flaw in that scene and questioned about it.

"If Conrad is going to California, then he should be on the other side of the Airport and not on this side where Belly is going to catch the flight to Paris (international flight), since Conrad’s flight is domestic (within the US)," wrote one fan.

Han was quick to address the issue by sharing a screenshot of massport.com’s website.

"International Departures," the screenshot reads. "Terminal E is the primary international terminal at Boston Logan servicing international arrivals and departures; however, international departures may leave from any of Boston Logan’s four terminals. Please check your airline directly for gate assignments prior to arriving at the airport."

The final three episodes of the show move beyond the book trilogy written by Han between 2009 to 2011.

Episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on September 3.