Austin Butler admits becoming 'incredibly' obsessive over his roles

'Eddington' star to star alongside Jeremy Allen White in new film 'Enemies'

Dune actor Austin Butler has unveiled how his roles take a toll on his personality.

The 34-year-old played Elvis Presley, in singer’s biopic released in 2022. Butler opened that he is still figuring out a way to separate himself from his roles.

In an interview, The Bikeriders star revealed “I never have used the word ‘method.’ I think that word gets thrown around a lot."

“It’s a very misunderstood thing that isn’t really what I do”, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

He further explained, “Sometimes when I get really scared, I can become incredibly obsessive. And when I really love something, I can become incredibly obsessive, and that can mean that I don’t have a balance outside of that.”

“And so, less than using that word of [method] it’s more of just trying to figure out how to learn how to balance life and seeing that I want to get to be around the people that I love and live the best life I can.”

Work Wise, Austin will be starring in film titled Enemies alongside Jeremy Allen White, Anna Sawai and Hidetoshi Nishijima.