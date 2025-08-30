Austin Butler admits becoming 'incredibly' obsessive over his roles

Dune actor Austin Butler has unveiled how his roles take a toll on his personality.
The 34-year-old played Elvis Presley, in singer’s biopic released in 2022. Butler opened that he is still figuring out a way to separate himself from his roles.
In an interview, The Bikeriders star revealed “I never have used the word ‘method.’ I think that word gets thrown around a lot."
“It’s a very misunderstood thing that isn’t really what I do”, he told The Hollywood Reporter.
He further explained, “Sometimes when I get really scared, I can become incredibly obsessive. And when I really love something, I can become incredibly obsessive, and that can mean that I don’t have a balance outside of that.”
“And so, less than using that word of [method] it’s more of just trying to figure out how to learn how to balance life and seeing that I want to get to be around the people that I love and live the best life I can.”
Work Wise, Austin will be starring in film titled Enemies alongside Jeremy Allen White, Anna Sawai and Hidetoshi Nishijima.
