Anna Kendrick, Seth Rogen in talks to star in upcoming comedy

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to star in the upcoming comedy film Babies, directed by Lauren Miller Rogen, Seth's wife.

The movie follows a married couple, played by Kendrick and Rogen, who are struggling with the decision to have children when their newly-divorced friend moves in with her 3-year-old.

Lauren Miller Rogen wrote the screenplay for Babies and has previously collaborated with Seth on projects like the 2011 film 50/50 and their 2025 documentary Taking Care.

This project marks another instance of their creative partnership.

Production for the movie is set to begin in November 2025 in Los Angeles. AGC Studios and Monarch Media will co-finance and produce the film alongside Lylas Pictures.

The production team includes notable industry professionals, such as Stuart Ford, Steve Barnett, and Jen W. Ray.

The Pitch Perfect star has been quite busy lately, having recently joined the cast of an upcoming A24 movie. Her film credits include Up in the Air, Alice, Darling, A Simple Favor, and the Pitch Perfect and Trolls franchises.