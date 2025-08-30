Robert Downey Jr sparks exit rumours from 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Iron Man' star might quit new Marvel movie following feud rumours with Ryan Reynolds

Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly on the verge of quitting the upcoming Avengers sequel.

The news comes after there were speculations of his alleged tiff with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

However, those speculations have been put to rest after sources told PEOPLE that there is “zero bad blood” between the two actors.

Reportedly, the 60-year-old American actor has issues with the poorly created script of the upcoming film, and he has threatened to leave the project if Disney does not fix the write-up.

YouTuber Doomcock has reported on the matter saying that the original script has been scrapped and new writers are being hired to prepare another screenplay.

He further added, “Allegedly, Robert Downey Jr. himself is making this call. He has threatened to walk away from this movie if Disney doesn’t redo this.”

The YouTuber also explained the reason behind the rejection of the script. “According to these sources, in the script that they rejected, the movie was going to be heavily female, including a female character for every male character in the movie.”

Allegedly, there is no script now and Disney is working on convincing the Deadpool writers to pen the new the script.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo brothers, is all set to reunite Robert along with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Alan Cumming and Mark Ruffalo.