Benedict Cumberbatch talks upsetting Olivia Colman on ‘The Roses’ set

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about upsetting Olivia Colman on ‘The Roses’ set

Benedict Cumberbatch opened about the moment when he felt his friendship with Oliva Colman hit a rough patch while filming The Roses.

The long-time friends play husband and wife, Theo and Ivy in the movie. Their characters were once head over heels in love with one another but have grown a bitter resentment after their roles reversed as Theo was fired and Ivy's career took off.

Given their close bond, filming The Roses was generally an "enjoyable experience" for both, however, one moment felt too much for the Sherlock star.

In an interview with the Yahoo UK, the Doctor Strange actor revealed that he had to make sure he didn't upset Colman because he feared things had gone too far.

"There was one speed bump where it started to get a bit toxic, and I was like, 'I might need to check in with you as a friend, because this is getting a bit nasty now,'" he said. "But after that, it was just a lot of fun insulting each other and making it up [to one another]."

The scene he seemed to be discussing came towards the end of the film, where a fight breaks out between the lead characters after a disastrous dinner and they become increasingly aggressive with one another.

The 49-year-old artist said that he couldn’t remember exact scene, but while working on it, he felt the need to step away to "clear the air" and remind himself "it's okay, we're good, we're here, we're helping each other."

In short he admitted that "it was a lot of fun, but I did I had a blip."

Meanwhile, Colman, who played the iconic role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, said that they knew it was all "pretend" and everything was fine in the end.

"After that, we'd just go 'aww' and we would always have a little cuddle at the end of a scene," she added.

The Roses is now running in theatres.