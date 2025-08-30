'It' star Bill Skarsgård kickstarts shoot of new film with 'The Idea of You' actor

Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård's first look from the film unveiled

Bill Skarsgard and Nicholas Galitizine have teamed up to feature in an upcoming film based on true events.

Directed by Peter Berg, new movie titled The Mosquito Bowl is set after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Berg’s directorial will also feature legendary actor Jack Nicholson’s son Ray, who previously starred in hit movie Smile 2, and English actor-singer Tom Francis.

Earlier today, the first glimpse was shared on social media by the Purple Hearts actor.

In April, Galitzine confirmed his fresh project in an Instagram post where he mentioned, “Really excited to tell this story and to bring John McLaughry to life, alongside the wonderful @pberg44 and #Billskargard.”

As per Deadline, the plot of the historic drama follows the story of four of America’s top college football stars, who set their fame aside to enroll in marines.

As they set out for the ruthless invasion of Okinawa, they play a legendary game, which might end up being the last one they ever play.

Backed by Netflix, the forthcoming flick based on history is an adaptation of Buzz Bissinger’s New York Times bestseller, "The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II."