Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro steal spotlight at Venice Film Festival

Monica Barbaro supports boyfriend Andrew Garfield on the red carpet

Monica Barbaro has proved that she is a supportive partner to boyfriend, Andrew Garfield.

Yesterday, The Social Network star made a stunning appearance at the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of his new film, After the Hunt.

He had his plus one by his side, who made sure to support her boyfriend at Andrew’s big day.

The Amazing Spider-Man star looked dapper wearing a light blue suit along with a white and sky blue coloured stripped button-down shirt.

Garfield left everyone stunned with his presence as he looked way younger than his age.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Monica wore a ravishing black coloured flary gown with minimum accessories and make up.

The couple has been setting goals ever since they have sparked dating rumours in the early 2025.

At the Met Gala, Andrew was spotted waiting for Monica outside the venue. Meanwhile, the lovebirds made a glamorous appearance at the 2025 Wimbledon.

The 42-year-old appeared at the red carpet for his upcoming film along with Julia Roberts.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the psychological thriller is slated to release on October 10.