Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler's hilarious lie detector test moment

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, actors Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler took a lie detector test together, revealing their honest opinions about each other's work and their own experiences.

The duo, who star together in the new film Caught Stealing, were asked about their favorite TV shows, including the popular Sex and the City revival series, "And Just Like That…".

When Butler asked Kravitz about her favorite spinoff of Sex and the City, she bluntly replied, "Neither." When he probed further, she jokingly said, "Leave that show alone. Everybody, just stop."

Unbeknownst to Kravitz, Butler had actually appeared in the prequel series The Carrie Diaries, playing the role of Sebastian Kydd. Kravitz was later informed that she was being 100% truthful with her answers.

Kravitz also shared her thoughts on the final season of And Just Like That…, saying she had "mixed feelings" about the show coming to an end.

When Butler asked her about her favorite plotline, Kravitz wasn't impressed, saying, "Favorite is a word I don't think I can use for that show."

She specifically mentioned a plotline involving Aiden Shaw breaking Carrie's window and replacing it, which she found confusing.

Caught Stealing is a new film directed by Darren Aronofsky, starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz as a couple caught up in a crime-ridden underworld.

The movie follows Hank Thompson, a bartender who gets himself and his girlfriend Yvonne into trouble after agreeing to take care of his punk-rock neighbor's cat.

The film has received generally positive reviews from critics, with an 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.