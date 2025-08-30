Milo Ventimiglia sheds longer locks for new role

Milo Ventimiglia sheds his longer locks for a new role

Milo Ventimiglia traded his signature long locks for a new tv role.

On Wednesday, August 27, the This Is Us alum debuted his new look after being spotted on the set of his new Netflix series I Will Find You.

In a dramatic hair transformation, Milo was sporting a sharp buzz cut.

During his latest public appearance, he was wearing a navy blue polo paired with slacks.

Accessorising his look with a gold watch and brown loafers, the Gilmore Girls star was seen looking at his script, getting in a car nearby and chatting with his co-star, Severance star Britt Lower.

Although other details for the eight-episode series have been kept under wraps, Netflix Tudum unveiled that Milo plays Hayden, the ex-boyfriend of Lower's character Rachel, who remains "her close friend and confidant."

For the unversed, the actor’s signature long hair were a characteristic of his look for his role in This Is Us.

Milo, who celebrated his 48th birthday last month, starred opposite Mandy Moore in the critically acclaimed NBC period drama series, playing Jack Pearson, the patriarch of a middle-class family in late 1980s/early 1990s America.