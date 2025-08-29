Orlando Bloom brushes off Katy Perry heartbreak with boys' night out

Orlando appeared to be in great spirits as he was seen the club at 1am

Orlando Bloom appeared to be in his element while enjoying a boys' night out at the Rex Rooms in Chelsea, London, on Thursday.

The actor, who recently split from his long-term partner Katy Perry, looked carefree while making his way out of the west London venue.

Orlando looked sharp in a white long sleeve sweatshirt and green cargo pants.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, completed his look with a black cap and white trainers.

Brushing off the heartbreak, Orlando appeared to be in great spirits as he was seen the club at 1am.

This outing comes after the star opened up about his drastic weight loss and its effects on mental health.

For context, the actor is playing the role of a retired boxer in the new movie, The Cut. He revealed losing 52 pounds for the role and reflected on how it impacted his body and mind during an appearance of This Morning on August, 27.

'Just mentally, physically exhausted. I was hungry, I was a horrible person to be around,' stated the 48-year old.

Going through the intense diet, Orlando does not 'recommend' it to anyone at home.

The Cut is slated to release in theatres on September 5.