George Clooney offers important life lesson for a successful career

George Clooney has recently offered priceless life lesson about luck and creating opportunity for a successful career.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor spoke to AARP and said that he’s been “the recipient of a lot of luck” in his life but he also believes in creating “the opportunity for luck”.

“I think the only life lesson is to bet on yourself. And when there’s opportunities, you got to go,” stated the 64-year-old.

George told the outlet that in his life, he’s been lucky however, he also believes in creating “opportunity for luck”.

“You create enough opportunity and, every once in a while, you’ll hit one,” pointed out the ER star.

Elsewhere in the interview, George has opened up about living a “really full life” and not stressing about problems.

“There’s no rhyme or reason for who gets to age and who doesn’t,” continued the Ticket to Paradise actor.

Therefore, George noted, “You should live as if you’re not going to get to. And then, if you wake up one day and you’re old, you’ve lived a really full life.”

In a separate interview with IndieWire, the Batman & Robin actor disclosed that “good fortune” had played a significant role in his career.

“I was 34 before [fame] hit. And I’d failed a lot. And having failed a lot I understood how lucky success was. Because it’s not just about your brilliance. Luck has a huge hand in it,” explained George.

Meanwhile, the actor admitted that being famous “can be very dangerous” because “you can start to enjoy that part of it. And that’s not the good part of what I do for a living”.

“The good part is the making of movies. The unpleasant part is the fame part, if you’re not careful,” he added.