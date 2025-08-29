Are the 'Eternals' Coming Back to the MCU? What We Know So Far

Will MCU fans get to see an ‘Eternals’ sequel?

The Marvel movie which featured a group of new super hero characters, The Eternals, sparked mixed reviews among the cinema-goers.

The MCU instalment which came out in 2021, didn’t fully explore the new characters, creating a “boring” experience” as per the fans’ claims.

However, the Marvel fans are still wondering whether the characters will make a return in a new super hero movie, or in its sequel, to fully explore their potential.

While an official has not been made yet, fans have some theories.

If the movie will return to the universe, has been one of the most asked questions on reddit, and the simple answer is, “no one knows,” as a fan wrote, but they added, “if they were to return it is likely as part of Secret Wars.”

Another echoed, “Eternals 2 has been cancelled but I am betting that they will still feature some of them in Secret Wars.”

“I'd say it unofficially dead. Chloe is working on the Buffy revival and with Eternals being one of the most critically panned MCU movie, I don't see them ever wanting to return to it without doing a complete overhaul the same way they did with Thor after Dark World,” one speculated.

Someone expressed an unpopular liking for the film, saying, “Eternals is my favourite Multiverse Saga movie, but unfortunately, a sequel is likely dead.”

While one social media user recalled, “It was rumoured a while back when Patton Oswalt made some comments on a TV show, but I believe that he later clarified that he misspoke. Marvel Studios at least appears to still be interested in exploring the characters in stuff like What If?”

Weighing in on the criticism the movie received, one wrote, “If there is a way to make them reappear with whatever story they’re trying to tell, then yeah, the Eternals might show up again. But that seems unlikely given the current slate of projects and anticipated storylines.”