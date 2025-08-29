Elijah Wood teases at darker twist in story of ‘Ready or Not 2’

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is said to be in developing process by Radio Silence studio and Samara Weaving.

Elijah Wood, who joined the cast in April teased what to expect from the sequel.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Wood revealed that director duo Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett picked the story up "almost immediately after the first one ends," reuniting with the writing duo behind the 2019 film, Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

"I'm a big fan of Radio Silence. I love their films," he told the outlet. "I love the original. I think Ready or Not is a total blast. I love Samara in that film. I love the cast of that movie and the kind of nugget of the mythology that you get."

Wood added, "What I love about this sequel is that it really deepens that mythology, so I’m stoked for people to see it. It’s a movie that takes place almost immediately after the first one ends and enriches everything you love about the original film."

The first movie revolved around a bride's (Weaving) wedding night which takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game.

The film is set to release on April 10, 2026, however, the storylines is yet to be revealed.