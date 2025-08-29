Julia Roberts makes unexpected career move outside of acting

Julia Roberts is all set to narrate the upcoming six-part comedy drama series, Leonard and Hungry Paul.

This is Julia’s first BBC role as a narrator, based on the award-winning, best-selling novel by Rónán Hession.

Directed by Andrew Chaplin and co-produced with Avalon, the series follows two board-gaming friends in their 30s, one is “Leonard, a ghost writer of children’s encyclopedias, and another is Hungry, a part-time postal worker who still lives at home”.

According to the synopsis via Deadline, both friends “wander through suburban life finding solace in their quiet routines until the unexpected death of Leonard’s mother, the approaching wedding of Hungry’s sister and a tentative new romance for Leonard, prompts both men to meet a world that is suddenly wider and full of unfamiliar possibilities”.

It is pertinent to mention that the series will premiere on BBC One Northern Ireland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer,

“To have Julia lend her extraordinary voice and storytelling talent to this series is another ringing endorsement for how special this project is,” said Eddie Doyle, senior head of content commissioning with BBC Northern Ireland.

“Her narration will add to the magic of this story and we are excited to bring it to audiences very soon.”

Tristan Orpen Lynch, executive producer for Subotica, the company producing the show with Avalon, remarked, “It is truly wonderful to have the amazingly talented Juliajoin the production.

Other cast members include Helen Behan, Lorcan Cranitch, Niamh Branigan, Paul Reid, Charlotte McCurry and David O’Reilly.

Meanwhile, the series will air later this year.