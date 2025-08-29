Bella Ramsey’s important message for ‘The Last of Us’ critics

Bella Ramsey has recently shared important message for The Last of Us critics during an appearance on The Awardist podcast.

Ramsey, who uses they/them pronouns, said that there’s “nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out”.

“There’s nothing that can be changed or altered,” remarked the 21-year-old.

Therefore, Ramsey pointed out that there’s “not really any point in reading or looking at anything”.

The Game of Thrones star explained that people are “of course entitled to their opinions. But it doesn’t affect the show, it doesn’t affect how the show continues or anything in any way”.

“They’re very separate things to me. So no, I just don’t really engage,” they stated.

However, Ramsey gives valuable advice ahead of the third season.

“You don’t have to watch it. If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again,” they mentioned.

Ramsey added, “If you do want to watch it, hope you enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, the English actor, who plays the role of a “teenage girl Ellie immune to the Cordyceps infection and may be the key to creating a vaccine” as per synopsis.

Other stars in the series include Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino and Kaitlyn Dever.

Moreover, the HBO show’s co-creator Neil Druckman has left the show but he will only serve as an executive producer and not as a writer or director.