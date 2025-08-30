Chris Columbus shares reason why he was fired from ‘Fantastic Four’

Chris Columbus revealed why he was fired from 2005 Fantastic Four production.

The Home Alone filmmaker, who had already written script for the Marvel's film in 1995, was fired from his job during the making of film in 2005.

In a recent appearance on the Fade to Black podcast to discuss his latest Netflix feature, Thursday Murder Club, Columbus revealed that due to having "too much of an opinion" he was fired from the task.

"We were in a weird situation," Columbus said. "I had worked on a script. There were a lot of writers involved."

He added, "I came in and met with the director and had some ideas. I basically said, 'Some of this conceptual art should feel more like Jack Kirby, who was the artist of the Fantastic Four, and feel more like the Silver Age of Marvel.'"

However, after he left the meeting and head back to his home, Columbus received a call from 20th Century Fox head, saying that "You're fired. You had too much of an opinion."

The Harry Potter filmmaker also revealed that while he received an executive producer credit on the film, he "had nothing to do with it."

Columbus went on to share that due to "getting fired on the Fantastic Four films probably soured me a little bit," he had stopped working on superhero genre altogether.

Sharing his other experience with superhero films. He once wrote a script for Daredevil, however he no longer harbours a desire to write superhero films, citing all the "perfect" entries that already exist.

Columbus continued, "Over the years people have done it so well that I personally lost interest in making a superhero movie."

Mark Frost and Michael France are billed as writers on the first Fantastic Four.

The film starred Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Invisible Woman/Sue Storm), Chris Evans (Human Torch/Johnny Storm), and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm/The Thing) as the core superheroes. It also featured Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom.