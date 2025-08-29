'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig spotted on rare date night with husband

Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach enjoyed a rare date night at the Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido.

On Thursday, August 28, the husband-and-wife filmmakers stepped out at the Lido di Venezia to celebrate the premiere of the George Clooney-led movie Jay Kelly, written and directed by Baumbach, 55.

Showing off their fashion sense, the couple posed together at the red carpet of the major event.

Gerwig, 42, marked her comeback to the Venice International Film Festival in a black dress with a sheer black overlay speckled with glittering flowers.

She completed her look with a sleek, wet hair style with her short locks neatly swept back.

As for the accessories, the Barbie director kept it simple with only opting for a chain-like silver necklace.

Her husband, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a bowtie.

For the unversed, Gerwig and Baumbach have been together since 2011 but tied the knot in 2023.

They couple share two children. They welcomed their six-year-old son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach in March 2019 while their second son, whose name is unknown, was born in July 2023.

Gerwig and Baumbach last appeared at the Venice festival together in 2022 for the premiere of White Noise, which was written and directed by the husband and starred his beloved wife.