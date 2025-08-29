Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt: Shocking details about their inner circle revealed

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s meet up at the F1 premiere earlier this year wasn’t friendly one as it seemed to be.

The stars, who have previously worked together in Interview with the Vampire, reunited in London sharing a heartfelt hug.

However, according to RadioOnline.com, a source revealed that behind the smiles, it has been established the move was not exactly heartfelt.

"Tom’s competitiveness has never gone away," an insider dished.

The insider added, "Making up with Brad was more about business than genuine sentiment. They were essentially boosting each other’s projects."

While tension between the two Hollywood heartthrob remains, Pitt is not only under Cruise’s list of rival, recently the Mission: Impossible star has found a new source of irritation, and that none other than the industry's new favourite, Pedro Pascal.

"With Pedro, it’s different," the source explained.

"He’s only a bit younger, but Hollywood acts like he’s the fresh face of the industry and that really irritates Tom," the source continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "Plus, Tom sees himself and Brad as Hollywood icons and Pedro as a newbie."